Mumbai Police's Witty 'Merry X-Mas' Wish Raises Awareness on Road Safety

Mumbai Police is known for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. On Christmas, Mumbai Police shared festival greetings in their quirky style. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared a cartoon emphasising the importance of practicing safety while driving on roads during the festive season.

In the cartoon, a happy Santa Claus is seen riding a scooter instead of his traditional vehicle while wearing a helmet. Meanwhile, the reindeer is sitting comfortably in the sidecar, smiling and waving out, as he enjoys the ride. The post is meant to highlight the importance of wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler.

''Safety first is the only Claus (e) to truly enjoy the holiday spirit This festive season, keep up the joy and cheer by taking care of your 'present','' the caption of the picture read. The text on the picture reads, ''X'Mas-t essential for Santa too!''

See the image here:

Reacting to the adorable picture, one user wrote, ''This my favorite meme page.'' Many also wished Mumbai police a 'Merry Christmas'. Another user wrote, ''Happy Christmas Mumbai police and GRP police. Good Luck.''

A third added, ''I would like to wish the Mumbai Police a very Merry Christmas!''

Mumbai Police is quite active on social media and they keep on posting messages that are often witty. These messages aim to spread awareness on a range of issues like traffic rules, cybercrime, etc, with a dose of humour.

Christmas, celebrated annually on December 25th, is a joyous occasion commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Festivities include attending Christmas Mass, sharing decadent feasts, baking treats, decorating homes with lights and ornaments, hanging stockings, and exchanging gifts. It's a time of warmth, traditions, and spreading cheer with loved ones.