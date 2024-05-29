'Police Will Upload Part-2': Viral Video Shows Man Performing Dangerous Stunts With Car On Mumbai Roads

The video sparked outrage, with users condemning the reckless behavior.

The Mumbai traffic police are investigating a viral video showing a dangerous stunt performed on a moving car. The video, filmed in Mumbai, depicts a man standing on the roof of a Maruti Swift with a Rajasthan registration plate.

Authorities were alerted to the video after it gained widespread attention on social media. The Mumbai traffic police responded on their social media platform, tagging the Navi Mumbai Police, which suggests the incident might have occurred within Navi Mumbai's jurisdiction.

Watch the video here:

The concerning footage shows a man in a colourful t-shirt standing on the roof of the white Swift, while it appears to be being driven without anyone behind the wheel. This reckless act demonstrates a complete disregard for safety, endangering not only the individual on the roof but also everyone on the road.

The video gained traction after being uploaded to a platform resembling Twitter by a user named Siya. The caption, written in Hindi, jokingly suggested that the police would be uploading "Part 2" of the video, implying the consequences for the stunt.

The video has gone viral, amassing close to 200,000 views. Social media users have been widely sharing and commenting on the footage, highlighting the dangers of the stunt.

"Please make sure his license is cancelled so that he does not endanger other people's lives. Road par sabko aise logo se gi khatra hai," commented a user.

"Why only Challan? Such cars should be confiscated. The driver should be sent to jail for risking his and others lives," wrote another user.

"I disagree! The real crime is the poor graphics on that car," commented a third user.

The Mumbai traffic police will likely utilise the registration details to identify the car owner and pursue legal action. The specific charges will depend on the investigation's findings, but they could include penalties for dangerous driving, driving without a license (if applicable), and risking the safety of others.