'Does Cooking Matter?': Woman's Query On Being 'Unmatched' By Arranged Date Sparks Debate

Is being efficient in the kitchen still a basic requirement for women in the marriage market? Well, the internet was left divided on the topic when it was brought up by a woman who was recently 'unmatched' by her arranged date because she told him she wouldn't have time to cook after marriage.

In a post on Threads, Swathi Kokate wrote, "I just recently met a guy for dinner, whom I met through the matrimony app and conversation went okay. But the moment I said I won't be cooking daily as I won't be getting time due to work... His face changed and unmatched me. Until then he was praising about my beauty mind and my qualities. Does cooking matters a lot ?"

The post quickly grabbed the attention of internet users, sparking divided opinions. While some sympathized with the woman, others criticized her for sharing it.

A user wrote, "Well he was honest. He may have a specific requirement. We all do. It would be worse if he kept praising and then after marriage this would lead to a dispute. Better to have the cat out of the bag before marriage."

Another user wrote, "I think it's better to do shared activities rather than asking one to do. Equality should be across everything in my point."

"See i don't know a lot about world and life but my mother and sister taught me to cook and clean i enjoy the cleaning part more than the cooking but i won't reject someone based on that it's all about the person personality and behaviour," the third user expressed.

The fourth user asked, "What would you say, if he said he'll take care of the kitchen and the house, but he won't make any money?"

"Yes it does ! Read the entire para as if it is a thread from Sharath. Now, read this

"The moment I said I dont have any fix earning or business or job! I paint for my hobby and sometimes I sell a painting or two.. her face changed and unmatched me !! Does a man being a provider matters a lot ?" Answer you are seeking is there in the honest answer you provide to above question," the fifth user questioned.