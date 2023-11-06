Man Creates AI Chatbot Of 'Friends' Character Chandler Bing As Tribute To Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom 'Friends', died on October 28, leaving his fans across the world shocked and heartbroken. The actor's funeral was held on November 3 and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present for the same. His character was the group's most sarcastic and quick-witted, occasionally awkward and insecure. He became a fan-favourite character in no time. Now, an internet user has created an artificial intelligence-based chatbot as a tribute to their beloved character.

Roshan Vadassery took to Instagram and shared a video of the same. In the video, one of his followers asked him if could make an AI of Chandler Bing as their mother was a big fan of the sitcom and continues to watch at least one episode every day. "Can you make an AI of Chandler? My mom is a big fan of Friends and still watches at least one episode every day. She looks so quiet from the last few days," the user said. Mr Vadassery then decided to take up the job and create the chatbot. He asked the bot in Chandler's style if he could be more sarcastic. The AI chatbot replies in his tone and style, "Well, could I be more sarcastic? I guess I could but then I would have to charge you an extra fee for a sarcasm upgrade."

"The father of memes, I still remember in the early days of fb pages it was all about sharing Chandler jokes or wholesome scenes from Monica and his relationship. We forgot that there was another person behind the character. A person who helped a lot of people with passion, and held a smile as long as he can," Vadassery wrote in the caption.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 79,000 likes and eight lakh views.

"Dude I tried it I am crying while writing this .. friends has changed me in so much ways i really made it part of my life am still not over him passing away .. thank you its just wow.. hope this goes more viral," said a user.

"Bro even though it is an AI...this made me cry way too hard thank you," added another person.

A third person stated, "Dude... Hats off for ur efforts... Not even a single day passes for me without seeing friends... Im still can't accept he is gone.... Bt hearing him again made me cry like hell!!! Thanks for bringing our Chan Chan man!!"

"You made me cry man, I'm crying rn and I'll cry everytime I go and talk with our dear Chandler," said a fourth person.