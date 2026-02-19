Luxury Brand Sells White Shirt With 'Iron Burn' Design For Rs 1 Lakh, Internet Reacts

A luxury fashion brand, Vetements, has drawn widespread online criticism for allegedly selling a plain white shirt with a printed 'iron burn' mark on the chest pocket. Similar marks are often left behind on a piece of cloth when an iron is kept or pressed on it longer than needed.

The shirt, sold under the style name White Ironing Burn Graphic Shirt, features an oversized fit and what appears to be a scorch-like graphic intended as design.

The product is listed for $1,139 (about Rs 1 lakh) - a price that many users feel is far too high for such a basic shirt that resembles a damaged or burnt item.

See the picture here:

VETEMENTS made a graphic shirt with an “iron burn” print that retails $1,139 pic.twitter.com/F5e9pkLQ8j — STAYGROUNDEAD TV (@staygroundeadtv) February 16, 2026

Some users joked about the so-called "creative" concept with comments like "My mom made this for free", "I won't say I burned my husband's shirt and bought it from this brand", and "Turns out my laundry pile is actually a high-fashion archive".

But a section of social media called it ridiculous and overpriced. "You'll be shocked at what people are willing to pay for. The thrill is everything, not the cost. Within the confines of human psychology, almost anything is sellable," one user wrote.

"This is why fashion stops feeling like art and starts feeling like a joke. You're not buying a shirt. You're buying the ability to say you spent $1,139 on fake damage," said another user.

"The problem with this is that they lack creativity and it looks just dirty. Great designers make great things. This is low level. The price tag should be 0. On a casual funny tshirt you can say ok..it could work but on a white shirt," another user said.

This isn't the first time luxury brands have been criticised for selling "damaged" or "distressed" items at high prices. Some argue that this trend is a form of exclusivity, while others see it as exploitation for profit.