Met Gala 2024: Doja Cat's Wet T-Shirt Look Can Pass Off As A Greek Sculpture In A Fountain

Doja Cat's bold outfits continue to break the barrier of convention

There is a reason why we say that the Met Gala 2024 is one of the biggest nights in the fashion world. Celebrities from all walks of life add stardust to this esteemed event. For the 2024 edition, the theme was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." and the dress code was "The Garden of Time" cueing many floral grazing looks. Among the standouts however was Doja Cat, who broke stereotypes with her interpretation of the theme. Doja Cat wore a soaking-wet white Vetements T-shirt dress. A bold statement, did we hear? The oversized white t-shirt dress was obviously too basic for her and decided that arriving soaking wet to transform the Met Gala into the "Wet Gala" would be a good idea. At least one user on the internet drew parallels to ancient fountain statues for inspiration and it is easy to see why. Owing to her drenched clothes, the t-shirt dress took the form of her silhouette a lot like the fountain statues themselves.

Even though there is no confirmation of her version of the story, it won't be surprising however if it were actually true. With Doja Cat, anything is possible.

Doja Cat's makeup choice was equally daring. She opted for a smokey eye, winged liners. The smudged liner effect extending down her face resembled rolling tears. This unique touch added depth and emotion to her overall appearance. Nude lips, dramatic lashes, sharp and thin brows, perfect contouring, and subtle blush completed her makeup. For the finishing touch, Doja Cat picked diamond earrings from the accessories section.

A close up of Doja Cat's Met Gala 2024 makeup | Photo Credit: AFP

She came out of New York's Mark Hotel wrapped in a towel and yet she was fully soaked from head-to-toe on the Met steps. Doja Cat makes her own themes and breaks away from the conventional. Often the unconventional though can leave people a little puzzled. With makeup that resembled a watered down mascara (from tears or a fountain drench?) that remained a constant at the actual event as well, the choice of attire was just a white towel wrapped around her body. Sorry, make that two towels where another wrapped her hair. Would that pass off as her hairstyle? Only Doja Cat would have the answers to that.

Doja Cat before heading to the Met Gala 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

Doja Cat's unapologetically bold looks serve as a blueprint for fashionistas who aim to make a statement anywhere they go.

