Doja Cat Levels Up The Bold Quotient In A Revealing Sheer Gown At The Grammys 2024

Doja Cat Levels Up The Bold Quotient At Grammys In A Revealing Nude Gown

Whether an awards show or a red carpet event, Doja Cat is not afraid to hike up the boldness quotient her latest appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards 2024 is a proclamation of the fact. For the star-studded night, the singer turned to designer Dilara Findikoglu for a strapless nude gown that left little to the imagination and left much of her bare body unapologetically exposed. She flaunted her love for the designer by inking her name in a Gothic font close to her hairline. The heavily-detailed ensemble featured a corseted bodice, a lace-up back, and an artful drape with a long flowy train. While she was showcasing her scores of temporary tattoos, her minimalistic diamond cross jewellery dazzled the brightest. Librarian-inspired glasses and a bronzed makeover with bold red lips elevated her fiery allure. Bob-cut curly tresses gave the finishing touches.

At The Book of Clarence film premiere, Doja Cat turned muse to fashion label Luar as she picked out a black swimsuit-resembling attire. The halter-neck ensemble came with a plunging neckline cascading down her torso to create a monokini shape at the bottom. The bustier rose and formed a turban, wrapped deftly around the singer's head. The dramatic side cut-outs were the x-factor. Doja Cat teamed up the outfit with diamond-encrusted accessories as she flaunted her toned legs. Knee-high boots and classy black sunglasses enhanced her chicness level. Smokey eyes with shimmery silver eyeshadow and glossy brown lips rounded off her daring look.

Earlier while attending the Victoria's Secret fashion show last year, Doja Cat put on a slinky and strappy black gown, featuring a plunging neckline and backless design. Strapped on the back with a silver object, the outfit hugged her at all the right places. A diamond choker, earcuffs, and statement ring complimented her all-black ensemble. Shinu-rimmed transparent glasses suited well with the gown. For makeup, Doja Cat opted for glossy ombre lips, smokey eyes, and shimmery eyeshadow. Blonde hair too short with curled-up ends and black kitten heels completed her OOTD.

Doja Cat nails the risque-style statements like an expert.