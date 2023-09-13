Doja Cat Wraps Us In A Web Of Her Red Carpet Style In A White Barely There Dress

Doja Cat brings back the naked dress trend in a barely-there dress

When Doja Cat arrives on the red carpet, she often comes dressed in an outfit full of surprises. Her appearance at the MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet was no exception. In honour of this year's award show, Doja Cat wore a white crocheted dress from Monse with a cobweb-like design that left little to one's imagination. Naked dresses were all the rage in 2022 and it seemed like Doja Cat aimed to bring it back this year. Doja Cat's delicate thread dress doesn't just expose skin but also her enormous diamond belly button piercing a well that adds to the long list of bling she wears along with her dress. In the theme of the web-like design, Doja Cat adds spider earrings in addition to her piercing diamond shoulder dusters. Keeping up with the trend of the season, Doja Cat tops her outfit up with frosted lids with a thin brow line on her bleached eyebrows, glossy ombre lip and a platinum blonde buzzcut.

Also Read: Doja Cat Made Us See Red With 'Doja's Inferno' In Top-To-Toe Body Paint And 30,000 Swarovski Crystals

Doja Cat at the MTV VMAs 2023

Photo Credit: AFP Earlier this year at the Paris Fashion Week, Doja Cat doused herself in body paint and Swarovski crystals to transform into the human embodiment of "Doja's Inferno. Despite the larger-than-life animal heads as part of the runway looks at the Schiaparelli show, it was Doja Cat seated at the front seat of the show that sparkled and startled all those who at beside her.

Also Read: Doja Cat's Icy Blue Versace Gown Is What Modern Day Cinderella Dreams Are Made Of

At the Met Gala this year, Doja Cat's homage to Karl Lagerfeld was a fitting tribute. Doja Cat with the help of her beauty team altered her face with makeup to resemble a cat, more specifically the late Choupette, the late designer's cat. Along with her makeup red carpet ready makeup was an equally chic silver halter gown that added to the scintillating charm of the show.

Photo Credit: AFP

Doja Cat makes anywhere and everywhere look like her personal runway.

Also Read: Yes, Lil Nas X, Jared Leto And Doja Cat Really Did Pay Homage To Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette