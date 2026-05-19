"Lived In US For 15 Years": 37-Year-Old Asks If Rs 11 Crore Enough To Retire In Hyderabad

How much is too much when it comes to finalising a retirement fund? A similar debate took centre stage when a Redditor asked if he could retire with $1 million in US investments - roughly Rs 11 crore. The 37-year-old non-resident Indian who spent 15 years in the US is testing the math as he plans to move back home and stop working. He also owns a home in Hyderabad outright. With a wife, two young children, and ageing parents in India, he wants to retire now and live off his savings.

"37M, wife 33F, two kids (4 and 1). Lived in the US for 15 years," the user wrote. "Have $1.3M (around Rs 11 crore) in US index funds and 401k. Own a home in Hyderabad, fully paid off. Parents in India, mid 60s."

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He estimates his family's monthly budget is at Rs 2.5 lakh, which includes schooling for his children, domestic help, an electric vehicle and four holidays a year.

With no rent to pay, he's asking what safe withdrawal rate would keep his Rs 11 crore corpus from running out, and what kind of lifestyle that actually buys in Hyderabad for a family of four.

"Would love to hear from people actually living in Hyderabad or who've retired early in India," he asked.

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At Rs 2.5 lakh a month, he's looking at Rs 30 lakh a year in expenses. Using the commonly cited 4% safe withdrawal rule, a Rs 11 crore portfolio could generate about Rs 44 lakh annually before taxes and inflation - an amount that looks enough on paper.

However, questions regarding retirement corpus don't seem to have any answer, with financial planners in India warning that retirement targets are climbing fast.

Social Media Reaction

The post continues to gain momentum on social media. Users took to the comment section to share their point of view. "If you have ancestral property that you will get as an inheritance, then it should be fine. Also, it depends on how the markets perform. If the markets perform 15% or more annually, it's easy. If there's a correction, it will be difficult," one user wrote.

"If 2.5L is accurate, then 9 Cr is ok," another user responded, asking, "However, just look out for kids' higher education?"

"Do you mind sharing how you came up with 2.5 lakh number for the things you mentioned?" qa third user simply asked.