Like Hachiko, This Rooster Spends Years Waiting Outside Hospital After His Owner Passes Away

In Bolivia, a rooster's story has gone viral after locals compared it to Hachiko, the faithful Japanese dog that continued to wait for its master at a train station in Japan long after his death. According to ADN Noticias, a Mexican free-to-air television news channel, this Rooster named Martin has been waiting outside a hospital in Bolivia since his owner passed away due to cancer.

His story began years ago when his owner travelled to the medical centre for cancer treatment. The report mentioned that the bird spends his days pacing the grounds and roosting in the trees outside the Oncology Institute of Eastern Bolivia in Santa Cruz.

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While most animals would have wandered off or found a new home, Martin chose to stay right where he last saw his companion. Because he refuses to abandon the spot, he has earned comparisons to Hachiko.

The rooster's stay has touched the staff and locals, but as per the report, it is not possible to know if the rooster is consciously waiting for his owner's return.

Several stories of rooster were published by Red Uno, which mentions that the rooster usually approaches people who offer it food. It particularly likes pipoca, which means popcorn.

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The story recently went viral after the news agency Reuters published a report and shared fresh stories and new photographs of Martin outside the Eastern Cancer Institute in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

In the images, the rooster can be seen in the same place eight years after its arrival.

Local staff and nearby shopkeepers have grown fond of the loyal rooster, making sure he is well-fed and looked after.

Martin has since become a familiar, comforting symbol of devotion for patients, visitors, and doctors walking through the hospital doors every day.