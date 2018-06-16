'LG In Delhi Not Working,' Tweets Shirish Kunder. LG Electronics Responds

A tweet by filmmkaer Shirish Kunder is making Twitter laugh.

.@LGIndia... Do you have a service center in Delhi?



The LG there is not working. Also, not letting others work. - Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) June 16, 2018

We regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly. - LG India (@LGIndia) June 16, 2018

OMG!! This one is killer - Sushil Jain (@SushilJ1960) June 16, 2018

Wow ... his is what we call humour! Even @LtGovDelhi must be smiling - Dr.S.P.Singh MD (@medico956) June 16, 2018

Ha ha this one is one of the best.. So very miraculously hilarious.. Thanks for keeping the Twitter posts live.. - #MufflerTiranga (@vipinxsharma) June 16, 2018