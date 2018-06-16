'LG In Delhi Not Working,' Tweets Shirish Kunder. LG Electronics Responds

The director, who often tweets his humorous takes on topical issues, took to the micro blogging website about four hours ago to ask LG Electronics if they have a service centre in Delhi, since "the LG there is not working."
.@LGIndia... Do you have a service center in Delhi?- Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) June 16, 2018
The LG there is not working. Also, not letting others work.
And though Mr Kunder's tweet was meant to be a lighthearted one, LG Electronics took it in complete sincerity and immediately responded to tell him that they would assist him shortly.
We regret the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your contact details so that we can assist you shortly.- LG India (@LGIndia) June 16, 2018
The hilarious exchange is making many laugh out loud:
OMG!! This one is killer- Sushil Jain (@SushilJ1960) June 16, 2018
Wow ... his is what we call humour! Even @LtGovDelhi must be smiling- Dr.S.P.Singh MD (@medico956) June 16, 2018
Ha ha this one is one of the best.. So very miraculously hilarious.. Thanks for keeping the Twitter posts live..- #MufflerTiranga (@vipinxsharma) June 16, 2018
The AAP leaders have been trying to meet Mr Baijal since Monday evening to discuss two demands - one, that he step in to end what Mr Kejriwal alleges is a boycott by officials, and the second, a go-ahead for a doorstep delivery scheme that was nixed by the Lieutenant Governor.
Comments
trending news