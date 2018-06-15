On Day 5 Of Arvind Kejriwal Sit-In, Ambulances Trigger Panic In AAP Arvind Kejriwal has been leading a protest at Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office demanding an end to a strike by bureaucrats.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal protest: Four ambulances were seen at Delhi Lt Governor's office. New Delhi: Highlights Arvind Kejriwal, ministers on protest at Delhi Lt Governor's office Two of his ministers are on hunger strike for two days AAP leaders say sudden activity could signal impending forcible eviction



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Garg are on an indefinite fast, which explained the ambulances. A team of doctors examined them as well as Mr Kejriwal.



Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers



The

Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues have been on protest in the Lt Governor's waiting room.



In the video, he says: "Tell me one person who can say the strike of IAS officers is justified. I am surprised that it is the 5th day and the LG is not ready to get it done. I cannot believe it."



Following it up with his second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the prime minister."



With his office "occupied". Mr Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his home just behind the Secretariat.



Sources say the Lieutenant Governor has been going through files related to the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and other departments at his home. He did not receive any Delhi government files as the chief minister and his three ministers continued their protest.



Four ambulances drove into Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's home this afternoon, fuelling speculation that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his three ministers would be forcibly removed from the guest room where they have spent the past four days in protest.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Garg are on an indefinite fast, which explained the ambulances. A team of doctors examined them as well as Mr Kejriwal.Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers have not budged from the orange couches of the room that is just about two doors from a room where the Lieutenant Governor has been holding his meetings. One ambulance has made an occasional appearance each day to conduct medical tests so far.The protesting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been trying to meet Mr Baijal since Monday evening to discuss two demands - one, that he step in to end what it alleges is a boycott by officials, and the second, a go-ahead for a doorstep delivery scheme that was nixed by the Lieutenant Governor.Arvind Kejriwal this morning put out a video message attacking the BJP and alleging the bureaucrats' strike was to "throw roadblocks" before the AAP government.In the video, he says: "Tell me one person who can say the strike of IAS officers is justified. I am surprised that it is the 5th day and the LG is not ready to get it done. I cannot believe it."Following it up with his second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: "I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the prime minister." With his office "occupied". Mr Baijal has been holding meetings with officers at the camp office at his home just behind the Secretariat.Sources say the Lieutenant Governor has been going through files related to the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority and other departments at his home. He did not receive any Delhi government files as the chief minister and his three ministers continued their protest. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter