"Less Is Genuinely More Here": Indian Woman Opens Up About Lifestyle Changes After Moving To Singapore

An Indian woman living in Singapore has shared how moving to the city changed her daily spending habits. She explained that the shift in lifestyle helped her reduce expenses on things she once regularly bought.

Neha Rawat spoke about how her routine changed after relocating. She said that the new environment naturally led her to stop spending on items she no longer needed.

She explained that she used to spend money on many things she no longer needed. According to her, living in Singapore has gradually brought about positive changes in her habits.

Reduction In Daily Expenses

According to Rawat, she no longer spends so much on fashionable and trendy clothes. She said that Singapore's weather is almost always the same, so a few humidity-friendly clothes are sufficient for everyday use.

She also explained that she no longer buys bottled water because the tap water is potable.

Regarding transportation, she said that she previously used cabs and autos for most of her travel, but now, due to Singapore's improved transportation system, she hasn't needed to take a cab for several weeks.

Skincare And A Simple Lifestyle

Rawat further explained that she has reduced her spending on expensive skincare products. She believes that Singapore's humid climate has proven more beneficial for her skin than the products she used previously.

She also said that other people living in Singapore can also experience similar changes, as the city promotes a simple and balanced lifestyle.

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In her message, Rawat said that after moving here, she realised that a comfortable life is possible even with less expenses. She explained that small homes and limited needs encourage people to focus on the essentials.

Her experience shows that a change in environment can change people's daily habits and help them learn to spend more wisely.