'Kohinoor Nahi, Fevicol Le Jaana Tha': Adhesive Brand's Dig At 'Megxit'

Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to step back as senior royals.

Taking a satirical dig at the dramatic exit of Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Prince Harry and Meghan -- from the British Royal Family, adhesive brand Fevicol has launched a cheeky social media campaign on its online platforms.

In the campaign, Fevicol took a jibe at the Royal Family in a one-liner that said that they should have taken away Fevicol from India instead of the largest cut diamond of the world -- Kohinoor.

"Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jana chahiye tha (Dear Royal Family, you should have taken Fevicol instead of the Kohinoor)" reads the text on the image around the Royal crown.

Spilling more of quirkiness in the caption, the adhesive brand captioned the picture, "Fevicol hota toh suss-ex na hota aur parivaar atoot rehta #meghanandharry #FevicolKaJod #MazbootJod."

Their Twitter post has been 'liked' over a thousand and collected a number of compliments.

It was stated on Sunday that Prince Harry and Meghan, who had earlier announced their decision to step back from their royal duties, will not use the "Royal highness" titles and would also no longer receive public funds for royal duties.