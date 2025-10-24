"Time To Steal The Show": Fevicol Turns Louvre Jewel Heist Into Glue Ad

Adhesive brand Fevicol has used the daylight robbery at Paris's Louvre Museum, where thieves stole jewels worth nearly Rs 896 crore, to advertise its glue.

The brand shared an image of an emerald necklace placed on top of a platform carrying the Fevicol logo, implying that the treasures had been secured with their adhesive.

"Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari (Time to steal the show). This mission is impossible," the tagline read.

The ad soon went viral on Instagram.

Jewel brand Bluestone Jewellery commented, "Fevicol understood commitment goals better than half of Instagram."

A user on Instagram wrote, "The most creative advertisement ever."

"Your team needs a raise for this idea," another wrote.

A comment read, "Advertisement gone right."

"Genius," someone wrote.

The Louvre, one of the world's most famous museums, was targeted on Sunday in a carefully executed heist. The theft occurred in the Apollo Gallery, 250 metres from Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa.

At approximately 9:30 am, four thieves, disguised as construction workers, executed a swift and professional operation that lasted seven minutes. Using a basket lift, they accessed a first-floor window on the museum's south side, bypassing external security cameras.

Once inside, they used power tools, including an angle grinder, to smash two display cases containing priceless 19th-century jewels.

The stolen items included a sapphire tiara, necklace, and earring set belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, an emerald necklace and matching earrings from Empress Marie-Louise's collection, and a tiara with a large bodice bow brooch from Empress Eugenie.

The Crown of Empress Eugenie was dropped during the escape and later recovered in a damaged condition.

The thieves reportedly fled on two Yamaha TMax scooters.

The Apollo Room remains closed as investigations continue, though the Louvre reopened to the public three days after the robbery.

Around 100 investigators are now involved. The stolen jewels have been added to Interpol's Stolen Works of Art database.

The Louvre Museum has acknowledged shortcomings in its surveillance systems, saying that certain parts of the building were not adequately covered by cameras during the heist. Museum director Laurence des Cars offered her resignation, which was declined by the Ministry of Culture.