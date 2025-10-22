Louvre Robbers' "Dhoom"-Style Escape On Scooters. AI Video Goes Viral

The Louvre in Paris reopened for visitors on Wednesday morning, three days after it was shuttered following an audacious daylight heist where thieves fled with precious royal jewellery worth over $100 million in just seven minutes. However, the scene of the heist — the jewel-lined Apollo Room — stayed closed as authorities hunted for the gang of 'experienced criminals' who pulled off the smash-and-grab just 250 metres (270 yards) from Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece Mona Lisa.

According to authorities, the gang spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre. They used a freight lift wheeled to the Seine-facing façade to force open a window, smashed two display cases and stole the museum's most priceless treasures. Alarms drew Louvre agents to the gallery, forcing the intruders to bolt - but the theft was already done. Just minutes later, they reportedly fled on two scooters.

The scooters in question were reportedly Yamaha TMax.

A witness named Samir, who was riding a bicycle nearby at the time, told the TF1 channel that he saw two men "get on the hoist, break the window and enter... it took 30 seconds".

He said he saw four of them leave on scooters, and he called the police.



The robbery happened just 800 metres (half a mile) from Paris police headquarters.

The 'Dhoom'-Like Heist

As the investigating agencies search for the thieves, an AI-generated video emerged on social media showing a movie-like depiction of the heist.

I asked AI to turn the Louvre Heist into a movie trailer 🎥💎 pic.twitter.com/JbhXfGDSqj — FRAIM (@Fraim_Labs) October 22, 2025

Internet users were also quick to draw parallels between the tragedy and the Bollywood film Dhoom.

An X user wrote, "There's a theft at the Louvre Museum, but the contents are all from the movie Dhoom 2."

Another user noted, "It is interesting that despite being 48 hours since the Louvre Museum robbery, neither the culprits are arrested nor the robbed jewellery recovered. More to prove that movies are not fiction. Good plotline for Dhoom 4"

"Real Dhoom 2 enthusiasts know what actually went down at the Louvre," wrote another X user.

One user commented that "if Aryan from Dhoom 2 was actually a real person, like he would 100% rob the Louvre in broad daylight just for the love of the game."

For the unversed, the 2006 hit "Dhoom 2: Back in Action" features an iconic scene where Aryan, played by Hrithik Roshan, disguises himself as a statue to carry out a heist in a museum.