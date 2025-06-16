Watch: Meghan Markle Shares Rare Footage Of Prince Harry And Kids On Father's Day

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Meghan Markle shared rare family footage for Father's Day featuring Prince Harry and their children.

The couple's children are Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, celebrating family life in California.

Markle's post marks a shift from their typically private stance on sharing images of their kids.

Meghan Markle provided a rare glimpse into her life by sharing family footage of her husband, Prince Harry, with their two kids, to mark the occasion of Father's Day. The couple, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month, share son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.

"The best. Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy," Ms Markle captioned her post, set to the Have It All song by Jason Mraz.

The compilation posted on Sunday night gave an insight into Prince Harry's family life in California, away from his royal home in the UK. Prince Harry can be seen dancing with Archie and teaching him to ride a bike. Another clip showed him reading a book to Archie as well as horsing around with both of his children.

The video was a departure from the fiercely protective stance that the couple has adopted toward the privacy of their children. They have only released a handful of approved images of their children over the years after stepping down from senior royal responsibilities. In the few close-up images, the Duchess followed the strict rule of only showing the children from the back.

Ms Markle's celebration of Father's Day comes in the backdrop of Prince Harry navigating his fractured relationship with his own father, King Charles. The rift in the relationship first became apparent when the couple stepped back from the royal duties. The ties reached a new low in May when Prince Harry lost a pivotal legal appeal to restore his state-funded security in the UK.

Meghan's return to Instagram

The Duchess returned to Instagram in January this year after a long hiatus under the handle @meghan. Her return to the social media platform under her own name came roughly five years after the royal couple shut down their @sussexroyal account.

In recent weeks, Ms Markle has become particularly active on the platform, sharing more private family moments than ever before. However, she has kept the likes hidden and comments disabled.

Earlier this month, she posted a series of photographs to mark Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday. The images captured intimate moments from her daughter's life, as well as video of her with the Duke and their children at Disneyland.