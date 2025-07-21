Family Guy Pokes Fun At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Once Again

Family Guy, an American sitcom known for its edgy humour, targeted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again in the July 17 episode, named Twain's World. In the episode, Brian and Stewie travel back in time, with the talking dog comparing the couple's marriage to infamous events like the Crusades and Hitler.

When Stewie said that some actions during travelling through the past could "change the course of history."

"You always say that, but doesn't history pretty much suck?" Brian responded, using the Hitler and the Crusades example. Stewie quipped, "Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle".

The show depicted a butler handing Harry a check for "millions from Netflix for... no one knows what," with Harry responding, "Put it with the rest of them."

The episode also made fun of their social media influence as Meghan's character showed receiving a notification, saying, "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

It also portrayed Harry's regret as the animated prince said, "I shouldn't have left the made-up nonsense." It implies that he misses his royal life.

This is the second time Family Guy has targeted the couple, with the first being in 2023. South Park, an American animated television series, also mocked them in a 2023 episode, The Worldwide Privacy Tour.

Source-based reports mentioned Meghan was "upset and overwhelmed" by the previous episode and "annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News that the constant ridicule might be taking a toll on the couple's public image, saying they're "continuously a Hollywood punchline" that's "devastating to them".

"I would say that this is a definite blow for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," Kinsey noted. "When they stepped down as working royals, they said they were going to live a life of service. And now Meghan is shilling loose fruit spread, and Prince Harry is doing polo docs that didn't even hit the top 3,000 on Netflix last year."