Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Charity Funneled Over $600,000 To Democrat-Linked Causes: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have directed hundreds of thousands of dollars from their charity to politically controversial figures, according to documents reviewed by the New York Post.

Public records show that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have invested heavily in top Democratic Party-aligned sources, including hiring a "disinformation expert" who has worked for a company involved in every major U.S. election since the 1990s.

The move could further strain Prince Harry's relationship with his family, especially after his brother, Prince William, recently met with former President Donald Trump. British media also reported that King Charles had maintained a good relationship with Trump since his presidency, and Trump himself had publicly expressed support for both royals, the report further stated.

The Archewell Foundation, the California-based nonprofit founded by Harry and Meghan in 2020, allocated $146,500 in 2023 to Jiore Craig, an independent media strategist described as the Democrats' "go-to" expert on countering disinformation, according to reports.

Public records also show that Archewell donated $25,000 to the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, where Craig joined the board in 2024. Additionally, federal filings reveal that Craig received $120,000 from the foundation in 2022.

Craig, 33, previously worked at Washington, D.C.-based research firm Greenberg, Quinlan, and Rosner. A recognized election strategist, she rose to Senior Director of Digital Strategy in 2016 and later served as Vice President from 2018 to 2021.

The firm's website highlights its role in Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential victory and its ongoing efforts to help clients "campaign, win, govern, and win again." Reports indicate that during the last election cycle, the firm worked to counter-narratives about Joe Biden's age and negative commentary about his family.

Craig describes her expertise on her LinkedIn profile, stating she "designed and deployed Smart Social Listening strategies for political candidates, public officials, community leaders, and corporate leaders to stay on offence."

Archewell also contributed $90,000 to Markup News Inc., a New York-based nonprofit supported by Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and billionaire Democratic donor George Soros' Open Society Foundations.

The foundation's financial support for progressive Democratic causes has sparked criticism. Nile Gardiner, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, has called for congressional scrutiny of Archewell's donations.

"Harry and Meghan still retain royal titles and should not be engaging in any way in political activity," Gardiner said. "It's outrageous."

Archewell's largest donation, $ 250,000, went to the Women's Wellness Space, a Pennsylvania-based charity founded in 2023 by Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden. The organization, which opened in 2024, focuses on helping women affected by trauma.

The foundation also paid $155,050 to Herlihy Loughran, a firm run by former Buckingham Palace aides Beth Herlihy and Clara Loughran, for "programmatic strategic services."

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The New York Post: "It's important to note The Duke and Duchess did not endorse any candidate in the [2024 presidential] election and to suggest they're trying to curry favour with the Democratic Party simply because a donation went to Ashley Biden's nonpartisan nonprofit focused on women's mental health, or because they hired a consultant specializing in digital safety-is misguided.

"The Duke and Duchess are committed to investing in people and initiatives that truly make a difference."

Speculation about Meghan's political ambitions has persisted, particularly after she and Harry travelled to New York in 2021 to meet with prominent Democrats, including Governor Kathy Hochul and then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. That same year, reports revealed they also had a private video call with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Meanwhile, Trump has been openly critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When asked about allegations that Harry may have misrepresented information on his U.S. visa application, Trump dismissed the issue, saying:

"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible," he recently told The Post.