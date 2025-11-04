Kartik Purnima 2025: Check Date, Time, And Rituals To Be Followed On Auspicious Day

Kartik Purnima, one of the most sacred festivals for Hindu devotees, will be celebrated on November 5. The auspicious day falls on the 15th day after Diwali and is observed with great devotion through holy baths, worship, and charity.

On this day, the festival of Dev Deepawali is also celebrated. According to beliefs, it is the time when gods and goddesses descend on the ghats of Kashi to celebrate Diwali. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu in the divine form of Lakshmi-Narayan, seeking blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Auspicious Timings

On the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, devotees take bath in the holy Ganges River to cleanse themselves of their sins and attain salvation. This year, the auspicious time for bathing will be from 4:52 am to 5:44 am.

Morning prayers will be performed from 7:58 am to 9:20 am, and evening rituals will be performed during Pradosh Kaal from 5:15 pm to 7:05 pm.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:36 pm on November 4 and end at 6:48 pm on November 5th. Moonrise will be at 5:11 pm. The most auspicious time for lighting lamps will be from 5:15 pm to 5:50 pm.

On this day, devotees make lamps using ghee or mustard oil and light them in odd numbers, such as 5, 7, 11, 21, 51, or 101.

People donate food, clothing, ghee, sesame seeds, and rice. Homes are decorated with diyas and the atmosphere is purified by sprinkling Ganga water.

Many devotees observe a fast on this day and consume only fruits or water after taking a vow before Lord Ganesha. The day concludes with the recitation of the Satyanarayan Katha and the ritual lighting of lamps in five corners of the house, which symbolise light, devotion, and divine blessings.

Kartik Purnima is not only a religious festival but it also symbolises the power of devotion, purity and faith, which fills every heart with light and peace after Diwali.