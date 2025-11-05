Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Share These Wishes And Quotes With Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Kartik Purnima is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon (Purnima) day of the month of Kartik, which is the eighth month in the Hindu lunar calendar that usually falls in November. The day is considered one of the most auspicious days for spiritual activities, charity and holy baths. This year, Kartik Purnima is on November 5.

The day holds deep religious significance in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Hence, for Sikhs, it's celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab).

Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali, the day when the gods are believed to descend to Earth to celebrate the festival of lights. The day also marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Some also call it Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima.

Devotees take a holy dip (snan) in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, believed to cleanse sins and lead to moksha.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Here are some messages and quotes to send to friends and family:

1. Wishing you a blessed Kartik Purnima! May the full moon's light guide you towards prosperity and happiness.

2. Happy Kartik Purnima! May this auspicious day bring peace, love and spiritual growth in your life.

3. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, may your life be filled with joy, positivity and divine blessings.

4. Warm wishes on Kartik Purnima! May the divine light of the full moon illuminate your path and bring you success.

5. Kartik Purnima ki shubhkamnayein! May this sacred day bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

6. May Lord Shiva destroy all the evils in your life and fill your heart with divine energy on this Tripuri Purnima.

7. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Kartik Purnima! May all your prayers be answered and your life be full of positivity.

8. As you light diyas on Kartik Purnima, may your soul be filled with divine light and everlasting joy.

9. Celebrate the festival of lights of the gods with devotion in your heart and purity in your thoughts.

10. Wishing you and your family a blessed Kartik Purnima! May Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu shower their blessings upon you.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2025: Kartik Purnima Quotes

1. When the soul is lit with faith, every night becomes a Kartik Purnima.

2. The light that shines from within is the true deepam of Kartik Purnima.

3. Devotion, light, and purity - Kartik Purnima reminds us that the divine resides in simplicity.

4. Let your mind be as calm as the moon, and your heart as bright as the diyas of Kartik Purnima.

5. Kartik Purnima is not just a festival of light - it's a reminder to awaken the light within.