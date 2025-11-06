6-Year-Old Dies After Swing Falls On Her At Kartik Purnima Fair In UP

A six-year-old girl died and five others were injured when a swing suddenly fell down at the Kartik Purnima Fair here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Four persons were taken into custody in connection with the incident, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said around 6 pm, a small swing in Ramghat village fell down due to a broken axle bearing.

The girl, Himanshi (6), who was standing nearby, sustained critical injuries and five others on the swing were also injured.

Singh said the injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment, where doctors declared Himanshi dead. The other five injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

The officer informed that a case is being registered at Ramghat police station under relevant sections and further legal action is being taken.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)