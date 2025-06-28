July 7 Public Holiday: Muharram Observance May Affect Schools, Markets, Banks, And Exchanges

Muharram, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is expected to be observed in India on either July 6 or 7, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. While the official date is currently listed as July 6, it may shift to July 7 if the moon is not sighted in time.

Closures on Muharram Observance

On the day of observance, schools, colleges, government offices, post offices, and many private offices across India will remain closed. The public holiday applies to most regions of the country and is recognized as a day of national significance.

Banks and financial institutions will also shut operations on the day of Muharram, affecting public banking services. Citizens are advised to complete essential transactions ahead of time.

Stock Markets and Commodity Exchanges Closed

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for trading on Muharram. The suspension will affect all segments, including equity, equity derivatives, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain shut during the morning session on the day of Muharram. However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.

Significance of Muharram in Islam

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in the Islamic calendar. The 10th day, known as Ashura, is particularly significant for Shia Muslims, who mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.