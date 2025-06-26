When is Muharram 2025: Know Date, History, Significance And Rituals

Muharram 2025: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, and holds significant importance in Islam. Muharram is considered the second-holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. It is one of the four sacred months in Islam, during which fighting and violence are generally prohibited.

Muharram 2025 date:

In India, the crescent Moon was sighted on June 26, and the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram will begin on June 27 (Friday), as declared by the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee. Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, will be observed on Sunday, July 6.

Muharram History and Significance:

For Shia Muslims, Muharram is a period of mourning to commemorate the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala. Shia Muslims often participate in processions, recite poetry and engage in acts of self-mortification to express their grief and devotion, some even in self-flagellation to recreate the suffering experienced by Imam Hussain. Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims observe the day by fasting and offering prayers.

Muharram is an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on their actions, seek forgiveness and renew their commitment to their faith. The month also brings Muslims together, fostering a sense of community and unity as they observe various rituals and traditions.

What did J&K CM Omar Abdullah say?

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level review meeting to assess and finalise preparations for Muharram. He said, "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts, and there should be no shortcomings from our side."