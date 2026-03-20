Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike Breaks Silence: "I'm Not Him, I'm Palm Beach Pete"

A man from Florida has spoken out after a viral video led many online users to believe they had spotted a lookalike of the late Jeffrey Epstein driving along a busy highway. The short clip, first uploaded by Andrew Posey on 13 March, quickly spread across social media after being shared by the OnlyInFlorida Instagram account. It showed a man wearing sunglasses and a white cap, driving a convertible.

A caption in the video read, "Epstein out here in South Florida," which triggered widespread speculation.

As the footage gained millions of views, online users debated the striking resemblance. Some joked about the similarity, while others speculated about the man's identity.

After several days of online discussion, the mystery driver came forward in a podcast interview. Identifying himself as Palm Beach Pete, he dismissed the claims and clarified that he is not the disgraced financier.

Pete, a former Division 1 tennis player and gold medallist, said he was simply driving on Interstate 95 to play tennis when the video was recorded. He also described himself as a fashion entrepreneur based in Soho and a former real estate executive.

Watch the video here:

NEW: Man who went viral for looking like Jeffrey Epstein speaks out.



"I'm not Jeffrey Epstein, I'm Palm Beach Pete." pic.twitter.com/0B1CmQcukZ — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) March 19, 2026

Speaking about the sudden attention, he said his phone began "blowing up" shortly after the video went viral. He added that the situation has changed his daily life, with strangers recognising him in public and asking for photographs.

Pete shared that during a recent visit to a restaurant, other diners recognised him from the video. He approached them directly, and they confirmed they had seen him online and asked for a picture. Similar encounters followed at the bar.

Despite the uncomfortable association, Pete said he is taking the situation in good humour.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking of minors. His death was officially ruled a suicide.