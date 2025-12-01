Italian Man Shares Experience Of Karnataka Zoo Visit: "I Was The Exotic Animal Everyone Came To See"

Lorenzo Nova Nobilio, an Italian man, shared his unique experience of a recent visit to a zoo in Kodagu, Karnataka. Posting a video on Instagram, he stated that instead of being the one taking photos, he became the main attraction, with locals surrounding him and asking for selfies.

The video, which has gone viral with over 2 lakhs likes, shows Nobilio surrounded by four Indian men, who are holding his hand and posing for photos. "I did think it's because they watched my shows at the beginning," he wrote in the caption of the video.

"Turns out I was the exotic animal everyone came to see," an overlay text on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Man Attends Friend's Haldi Ceremony In Yellow Blinkit Uniform, Company Responds

The post shows an Indian man wearing all white standing on his right, and holding his hand with fingers interlocked. The Indian man became the main attraction of the photo, with social media users calling it "cute".

Nobilio also highlighted it, saying, "If he doesn't hold your hand like that…DUMP HIM!!!!"

He also joked about being the "exotic animal" everyone came to see, as the locals eagerly took photos with him.

Also Read | US Woman's Funny Take On Bengaluru's Weather Goes Viral: "It Might Start Snowing"

Social media reaction

The video has sparked a mix of humour and curiosity, with many users praising his good sense of humour. "Bro is so unbothered, casually intertwining his fingers. Slay king," said one user.

One user highlighted that "holding hands/interlocking fingers is normal in South Asia physical affection between male friend" and is also seen as a "sign of trust and close friendship".

"Haha. I get asked for pictures more in India than anywhere else and 98% have no idea who I actually am," a third user chimed in.