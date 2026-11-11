Israeli Tourist Pushes Sri Lankan Tour Guide Into Sea, Video Sparks Outrage

A video purportedly showing an Israeli tourist pushing a Sri Lankan tour guide into the sea from a boat has sparked outrage on social media. The footage, widely shared on X, appears to show a group of tourists sitting on a boat with the tour guide beside them. He is seen drinking water when one of the tourists allegedly pushes him over the side and into the sea.

People heard in the video can then be heard laughing as the man falls into the water. Others on the boat also appear to react with amusement while he remains in the sea.

The clip has drawn widespread criticism online, with many users condemning the tourists' alleged behaviour and rejecting suggestions that the incident was merely a joke.

Watch the video here:

Users said the incident showed a lack of respect for a local worker who was on duty and doing his job. Several people questioned why the tourists found it funny to push someone into the sea without warning, when the man could have been hurt, could have panicked or could have lost her belongings.

Others said the incident reflected a wider problem of tourists treating local guides and service workers as props for entertainment rather than as professionals. Many called for the tourists to be identified and for action to be taken by tour operators and local authorities.

The clip has also renewed debate about tourist behaviour in Sri Lanka, a country that depends heavily on tourism. Locals and regular visitors said most tourists are respectful, but a small number of incidents like this can damage the image of the destination and make life difficult for guides.

There was no immediate information about whether a formal complaint had been filed or whether the authorities had taken any action in the case. It was also not clear when and where exactly the video was recorded.

The tour guide's condition after the fall was also not known from the video. Social media users expressed concern for her safety and said he deserved an apology.