Israeli Tourist, Homestay Owner Gang-Raped While Stargazing In Karnataka

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner, were allegedly gang-raped by three men in Karnataka on Thursday night. The incident occurred when they were stargazing near a canal in Koppal around 11:30 pm.

The accused pushed three other travellers - who were with the women - into the canal before targeting the women. Daniel, one of them, was from the United States, and the two others from Maharashtra and Odisha.

The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon, said a senior police officer from Koppal.

The homestay owner, 29, said in her complaint that she and the four guests had gone for stargazing on the bank of Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal Left after having dinner late that night.

The three accused arrived on a bike. First they asked where they could get petrol and then started demanding Rs 100 from the Israeli woman. The travellers refused and this led to an argument. The accused then attacked the travellers and raped the women, the complaint read. They fled on their motorcycle after committing the crime.

Ram L Arasiddi, Superintendent of Police, Koppal said immediate action was taken after woman lodged her complaint. The accused are being identified and two special teams are investigating the case, he said.

Based on the complaint, a police case has been filed under rape and robbery charges.