Involved In Telegram Trading Tips, Techie Earning Rs 40 Lakh Loses Rs 50 Lakh, Forced To Sell 2 Acres Of Land

A higher compensation package comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to investing the money to ensure it consistently beats inflation and provides some return. The quest for bigger gains often drives individuals toward trading, lured by the promise of limitless upside. However, more often than not, the result is disastrous. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, a user named Vikas shared the story of his relative who was earning Rs 40 lakh per annum (LPA) but ended up getting involved in trading, ultimately losing Rs 50 lakh and deciding to sell his two acres of land.

As per Vikas, his relative's loss was compounded by the fact that he grew from the bottom, having graduated from a tier-3 college and starting with a Rs 3.5 LPA salary.

"There is a relative of mine who completed his B.Tech CSE from a Tier-3 college in 2016," said Vikas, adding: "Till 10th, he studied in a government school. Today, the same guy who started earning Rs 3.5 LPA is now earning around Rs 40 LPA. But recently, he lost Rs 50 lakhs in day trading."

Despite struggling due to being from a Telugu-medium background, the techie's hard work took him to Kakatiya University in Warangal, where he was placed in Infosys.

"He started his career with Rs 3.5 LPA. Now, he is earning around Rs 40 LPA. But with the money in hand, he wanted to invest somewhere," Vikas said.

Soon, he found a Telegram channel focused on providing trading signals. Eager to make quick cash, the techie got involved as started off brightly by earning Rs 2-3 lakhs.

"He found a Telegram channel where they were giving trading signals. Initially, he made Rs 2-3 lakhs, and he got more greedy and invested a huge amount of money," said Vikas.

"He ignored the signals and even started doing his own analysis and trading. Today, this guy is about to sell two acres of land," he added.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Entrepreneur Born And Raised In Delhi Says He Still Prefers Gurugram: 'Don't Want To Shift Back'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that the techie tried to be too greedy and paid the price for it.

"A Rs 40 lakh salary can't protect you from bad financial decisions," said one user, while another added: "Crazy journey. Rs 3.5 LPA to Rs 40 LPA is serious growth, but that trading loss hurts."

A third commented: "There's an old saying: "A fool and his money are soon parted." This is exactly that. Making money is skill, but keeping it is wisdom."

A fourth said: ".Salary does not have a direct correlation to IQ. It's just related to the demand he has for his skills, which he had learnt knowingly or unknowingly. I have seen tonnes of high IQ people stuck in a career just because they are in the wrong domain."