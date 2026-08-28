Entrepreneur Born And Raised In Delhi Says He Still Prefers Gurugram: 'Don't Want To Shift Back'

An entrepreneur has triggered a fierce debate online after stating that he would not relocate to Delhi despite Gurugram's civic issues that were exposed in the recent bout of rains. In a social media post, Saurabh Jain, founder of Uncle Math Lab and a former vice president at Paytm, explained that he had lived in Delhi since birth, where his father's family resided for hundreds of years.

Despite his close connection to Delhi, Jain said he moved to Gurugram less than a year ago and was not planning to return to the capital anytime soon.

"As much as Gurugram is mocked due to civic issues, I do not want to shift back to Delhi from Gurugram," said Jain, adding: "I shifted to Gurugram recently and it has not been even 1 year since I shifted here."

Jain blamed the Gurugram administration for not fulfilling its duties but added that the career opportunities and greenery, among other points, made it superior to Delhi.

"The career opportunities, greenery (DLF areas), malls, restaurants and road connectivity to Rajasthan and Haryana you get here are better than Delhi," Jain said.

"Plus you get gated colonies, Blinkit ambulance, Urban Company domestic helps which you generally do not get in most of Delhi."

Jain said he had hopes that the Millennium City would improve considerably in the future as all it needed was improvement in certain areas to leapfrog Delhi.

"What is needed is privatisation of electricity, improvement of drainage on a war scale, doubling of water processing capacity and better cleaning by MCG," said Jain.

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the majority of users disagreed with Jain's assessment, highlighting Delhi's superior public transport system, while others said Gurugram was only being limited by the politicians and bureaucrats.

"Gurugram is only made on the hype of brokers and builders. Delhi is far superior in terms of every aspect than Gurugram," said one user, while another added: "You cannot survive in Gurugram if you do not have your own bike or car. Delhi has buses and metro."

A third commented: "Lived in Gurugram for over 20 years and six years in Delhi. The capital has better connectivity, civic infra, power and water. Even the “Gurugram is greener” argument doesn't hold: DL's forest plus tree cover is approximately 14 per cent higher."

A fourth said: "Totally agree but our politicians and bureaucrats hardly care. If only they had shown 50 per cent sincerity, then Gurgaon would have been much superior to most cities in India."