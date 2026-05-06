Bengaluru-Based CEO Surprised As 6-Year-Old Son Learns Financial Literacy In School

Kunal Kabra, a Bengaluru-based CEO, said that he was "shocked" to see that his six-year-old son was learning financial literacy in school. In a detailed LinkedIn post, he revealed the name of the book, "My Paiso: Money Mindfulness", and also highlighted how this initiative will help the children when they grow up and start earning money.

He mentioned that the book has sections on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), savings and responsible spending. He said that the book carries icons of digital payment systems on the cover that "half the adults in my family still don't fully understand".

"The fact that this starts in Class 1 gives me genuine hope. Because the adults they become will approach money with clarity," he wrote. "That's all I've ever wanted from my work in finance. To make it understood."

Also read | One Of The World's Largest Cities Is Sinking So Fast It's Visible From Space

See his post here:

Also read | Woman Alleges Parasailing Mishap In Goa, Says Rope Tightened Around Her Neck

"I've spent my career in finance. I was the unofficial financial helpline for everyone around me," he wrote. "And every single time, my first thought was the same: why does nobody teach this stuff?"

"We learn trigonometry in school. We learn the periodic table. We memorise dates of battles fought centuries ago. But nobody teaches us how our salary slip works. Nobody explains what TDS is. Nobody tells us that our PF can get stuck for years because of a name mismatch we didn't know existed," he added. "I learned money by making mistakes with it. Most of us did."

"This is India catching up with something that should have existed decades ago. A generation that will grow up knowing what a UPI ID is before they know what a cheque is."

He then stated that the children will understand saving, spending and financial responsibility as basic life skills, not something they panic-learn at 25 when they get their first salary.