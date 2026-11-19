International Men's Day is being observed on November 19. Marked in more than 80 countries, the annual event highlights the positive role men play in families, workplaces, and communities while drawing attention to men's physical and mental health. Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, established the day on November 19, 1999. He picked November 19 to honour his father's birth anniversary.

Also read | International Men's Day 2026: Date, History, Theme and Significance

What started as a local tribute soon gained massive attention. With global backing, it now runs on six core pillars: promoting positive male role models, celebrating men's everyday contributions, focusing on men's health and well-being, highlighting unfair treatment faced by men and boys, improving gender relations, and building a safer world for everyone.

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The 2026 Theme

The official theme for International Men's Day 2026 is "The Future Is Everyone". It focuses on partnership and shared responsibility, reminding communities that real progress happens when the health, education, and well-being of men, women, and children are supported together.

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