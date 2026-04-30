International Labour Day 2026: Know Date, History And Significance

International Labour Day 2026: Every year, International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated on May 1 across the world. This day is a celebration of labourers and the working classes, whose hard work, perseverance and dedication have shaped societies and economies across the globe. By addressing issues such as worker exploitation, unsafe working conditions, and income inequality, this day contributes to social harmony and cohesion. When workers are treated fairly and their rights are respected, it leads to greater positivity and solidarity within communities, fostering a sense of unity and empowerment among all members of society.

International Labour Day: Origins

International Labour Day traces its roots back to the late 19th century, when the Industrial Revolution was at its peak. As per the UN, on April 21, 1856, Australian workers in Victoria undertook a mass stoppage as part of the eight-hour workday movement. This inspired American workers to have their first stoppage.

The specific date of May 1 was chosen to commemorate the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago. In that year, there was a general strike for the eight-hour workday. This movement was a significant step towards ensuring human rights and promoting inner peace among the working class.

Also Read | JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career: Report

Significance Of International Labour Day

From the historic labour strikes to modern-day efforts to advocate for the rights of workers, this day is a reminder of the ongoing fight for human dignity and equity in the workplace. By championing the principles of diversion and inclusion, International Workers' Day uplifts humanity and reinforces the belief that every worker deserves to be valued and protected.

International Labour Day: Celebrations

In many countries, Labour Day is a national holiday. Several events and seminars are organised on this day to highlight the achievements and contributions of workers. In some places, rallies are held while posters and banners are used to raise awareness about the workers and their rights. May 1 is a public holiday in countries such as South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and China.