Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Maharashtra Day Celebrations 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For May 1 Parade

Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory for the parade at Shivaji Park, with road closures and diversions in place from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Maharashtra Day Celebrations 2025: Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Advisory For May 1 Parade
Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state.
Quick Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Maharashtra Day celebrates the formation of a Marathi-speaking state in 1960.
Public events, parades, and speeches are planned throughout Maharashtra.
Mumbai traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the day’s parade.

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, will be celebrated on May 1st, commemorating the formation of the Marathi-speaking state in 1960. This year, the state holiday coincides with International Labour Day. The day marks the division of Bombay State into Gujarat, comprising Gujarati and Kutchi speakers, and Maharashtra, with Marathi and Konkani speakers.

To celebrate, public and private events, including parades, political speeches, and ceremonies, are organized throughout the state.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory for May 1st Parade:

The Mumbai traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for Dadar's Shivaji Park in anticipation of the Maharashtra Day parade. The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Key Road Closures:

Keluskar Road South and North: Closed to all vehicles except invitees.
SK Bole Road (Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction): One-way traffic.
Swatantraveer Savarkar Road (Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction): Entry restricted.

Traffic Diversions:

Traffic toward Western Suburbs: Diverted from Siddhivinayak Junction via SK Bole Road, Portuguese Church, Gokhale Road, LJ Road, and Raja Bade Chowk.
South Mumbai-bound traffic: Diverted via Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, LJ Road, and Gokhale Road.

No Parking Zones:

Keluskar Road (South & North)
Pandurang Naik Road
NC Kelkar Road (Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden)

Citizens are urged to use Kohinoor Parking Lots near Plaza Cinema and JK Sawant Road, Dadar (W), if they lack a car pass.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maharashtra Day, Maharashtra Din, International Labour Day, Mumbai Traffic Advisory, Roadblocks, Diversions, Shivaji Park Parade
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now