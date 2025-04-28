International Labour Day 2025: Know Origin And Facts About This Day

International Labour Day 2025: Every year on May 1, countries around the world observe International Labour Day, also known as International Workers' Day, to honour the hard work and contributions of workers across industries and sectors. Beyond celebrating their efforts, the day also serves as a reminder of the importance of workers' rights and the need for fair employment practices.

In many nations, Labour Day is recognised as a national holiday, often marked by initiatives and campaigns aimed at improving workplace conditions and supporting the rights of employees - a testament to the vital role workers play in economic and social progress.

History and Origin

The origins of International Labour Day date back to the late 19th-century labour movement in the United States. On May 1, 1886, workers across America launched a strike demanding an eight-hour workday - a campaign that culminated in the tragic Haymarket Affair in Chicago.

What began as a peaceful protest turned violent when a bomb was thrown at police, leading to the deaths of seven officers and at least four civilians. The Haymarket Affair became a symbol of the struggle for workers' rights and was instrumental in establishing May 1 as a day of international solidarity.

Interesting Facts About Labour Day