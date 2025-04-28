International Labour Day 2025: Know History, Significance And More

International Labour Day 2025: Every year on May 1, International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated across the world. This day serves as a tribute to the hardworking individuals whose dedication and sweat have shaped societies and economies across the globe. It's not just about celebrating their hard work, but also empowering them to be aware of their rights.

Origin of International Labour Day

The origins of International Labour Day can be traced back to the late 19th century labour movement in the United States. The date of May 1st was chosen to commemorate a nationwide strike for an eight-hour workday that commenced in 1886. This pivotal event, however, culminated in the Haymarket Affair in Chicago, a regrettable incident where a labour protest escalated into violence. A bomb explosion resulted in the loss of life for seven police officers and at least four civilians.

One pivotal event in the history of Labour Day is the Haymarket Affair, which occurred in Chicago in 1886. On May 1st of that year, workers gathered in Haymarket Square to peacefully demonstrate for an eight-hour workday. However, the protest turned violent when a bomb was detonated, leading to casualties among both police officers and protesters.

Since then, Labour Day has evolved into a global observance, with millions of people participating in marches, rallies, and other activities to honour workers' contributions and advocate for their rights. It serves as a reminder of the progress made in securing labour rights and protections, as well as the ongoing struggles faced by workers in various industries and regions.

Significance of Labour Day

Workers have significantly contributed to nation-building through immense hard work. Labour Day not only aims to recognise workers' hard work but also to educate them about their rights and save them from being exploited. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the labour movement and renew the commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of all workers, regardless of their occupation or background.

It is also geared towards inspiring efforts to provide better working conditions to labour and help them make progress.

Celebrations

In many countries, Labour Day is a national holiday. Several events and seminars are organised on this day to highlight the achievements and contributions of workers. In some places, rallies are held while posters and banners are used to raise awareness about the workers and their rights.

May 1 is a public holiday in countries such as South Africa, Tunisia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and China.