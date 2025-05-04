Google Celebrates Star Wars Day With Themed Confetti: "May The Fourth Be With You"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Die-hard Star Wars fans celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day annually. The date's pun derives from the famous phrase "May the Force be with you." Google celebrates by adding themed confetti to its search results page.

Every year on May 4, die-hard 'Star Wars' fans across the globe celebrate Star Wars Day. For those not versed in popular culture, the 'May the Fourth be with you' catchphrase was picked as a pun by the fans, reflecting on the date (May 4), owing to a popular dialogue from the movie franchise -- "May the Force be with you". This year, Google is also celebrating the day by throwing confetti around the search page when a user types the term "Star Wars" or "May the fourth be with you".

Characters included in the confetti include Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Wicket the Ewok, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Stormtrooper helmets. There are also two types of lightsabers in the confetti, the signature light side blue and dark side red.

Users can share the search page experience on social media platforms and repeat the animation as many times as they like.

Why is May 4 'Star Wars' Day?

The popular "May the force be with you" line is often used by Jedi masters in the movie as a sentiment of goodwill. Fans realised the phrase sounds a lot like "May the Fourth be with you". Therefore, the date on which "Star Wars" Day is celebrated every year is based solely on a pun.

Many fan clubs of the popular franchise hold screenings of Star Wars films on May 4. Fans dress up as their favourite characters and get together to celebrate the movie franchise.

Interesting facts about 'Star Wars' Day

While May 4 is associated with the Jedi phrase - May the force be with you, May 5 has come to be known as "Revenge of the Fifth" which is a play on Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. May 5 celebrates the Dark Side or the Sith lords in the Star Wars Universe.

May is also a significant month for the popular franchise: the original Star Wars premiered on May 25, 1977, and its creator, George Lucas, was born on May 14.