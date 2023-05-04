'May The Fourth Be With You': Internet Celebrates 'Star Wars Day'

Every year on May 4, die-hard "Star Wars" enthusiasts observe Star Wars Day.

Every year on May 4, die-hard "Star Wars" enthusiasts observe Star Wars Day. For those who are unaware, 'May the Fourth be with you' was picked as the date as a pun on the popular slogan from the movie "May the Force be with you". It is to be noted that George Lucas's films have never officially recognised the day as a holiday, however, devoted fans and supporters of the successful franchise celebrate the day every year without fail.

People have bombarded social media with posters, screenshots from their favourite moments, jokes, remarks and witty lines. The hashtags #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay are also trending on Twitter.

Star Wars UK took to Twitter to share a message from the celebration in Europe. It wrote along with the video, "A special #StarWarsDay message from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023... #MayThe4thBeWithYou."

A special #StarWarsDay message from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023... #MayThe4thBeWithYoupic.twitter.com/VzYq4l6TYe — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) May 4, 2023

The European Space Agency also celebrated the day with a tweet in which it said, "Happy #StarWarsDay! What would you do if a floating Darth Vader was chasing you?#MayThe4thBeWithYou!"

As per USA Today, one of the first instances of the phrase "May the Fourth be with you" was on May 4, 1979, when a London newspaper writer wished Margaret Thatcher, then new prime minister of Britain, luck on her first day in office.

"May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie", the writer wished in a full-page advertisement. "Congratulations!" it further read.

Check out how social media users have been celebrating the day:

Happy Star Wars Day.

May the force be with you on May the 4th and also every day.#StarWarsDay#StarWars#MayThe4thBeWithYou#allontheboardpic.twitter.com/LSnD7i46l3 — All On The Board (@allontheboard) May 4, 2023

Happy #StarWarsDay 💕



Whilst I patiently wait for my @LEGO_Group#StarWars treats to arrive…here's a #Throwback to @SW_Celebration where we all contributed to this epic build 😍



Pretty sure these guys were fed up of me by the end of the four days too! 😂 #MTFBWY#IRebelpic.twitter.com/y7nHZfDIsT — Parampreet (she/her/hers) (@PamBahia1) May 4, 2023

Celebrating 40 years of Return of the Jedi - Doing my part to honour the very first Star Wars film I saw at the cinema in 1983! #MayThe4thBeWithYou#rotj40@starwars@SW_Celebration@StarWarsUKpic.twitter.com/vYB7QQWx04 — Art by Paul Shipper 🎨 (@paulshipper) May 3, 2023