Watch: Star Wars-Style Hoverbike With Speed Upto 200 Kmph Stuns Internet

Developed by Polish inventor and Volonaut founder Tomasz Patan, the Airbike is a small, one-person vehicle with a "groundbreaking" design.

Read Time: 2 mins
Watch: Star Wars-Style Hoverbike With Speed Upto 200 Kmph Stuns Internet
Volonaut said the Airbike is powered by jet propulsion.
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Polish company Volonaut has unveiled the Airbike hoverbike vehicle.
The Airbike can reach speeds up to 200 km/h, powered by jet propulsion.
The vehicle is designed for one person, offering an unobstructed view.

A Polish company claims to have developed a Star Wars-inspired, first-of-its-kind "hoverbike" vehicle that can zoom up to speeds of 200 kmph. Volonaut revealed the Airbike on May 4, often referred to as Star Wars Day in popular culture. 

Developed by Polish inventor and Volonaut founder Tomasz Patan, the Airbike is a small, one-person vehicle with a "groundbreaking" design that provides the rider a unique flying experience.

"This "superbike for the skies" is powered by jet propulsion and is designed to carry one person with speeds up to 200km/h or 124mph," the company said in a statement.

"The unique riding position with unobstructed 360 degree view helps the rider to quickly become one with the flying machine and provides the sensation of complete freedom."

The company claims that Airbike is seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle, owing to the use of advanced carbon fibre materials, 3d printing and a minimalistic approach.

Although the technical details of the Airbike have not been revealed, Volonaut claims that the vehicle has "just come out of stealth mode development".

Internet reacts

A section of Social media users were in awe of the vehicle, with many not able to understand how the bike was engineered, while others said the product and its presentation looked dodgy.

"My brain can't process what's happening, where's the rotor blade? Is it a jet engine?" said one user while another added: "The miniaturisation here is wild. This seems like magic. Way to go, Stark!"

A third commented: "Why post such low-quality, pixelated videos? Makes everything a bit suspicious."

No timeline for a production model or cost have been released yet.

