White House Shares AI Image Of Trump As Muscular Jedi On Star Wars Day

The White House has shared an AI-generated image of President Donald Trump as a muscular Jedi, in celebration of Star Wars Day, also known as "May, the 4th". The picture, posted on social media on Sunday, featured Mr Trump wielding a lightsaber and flanked by two bald eagles - the national bird of the US.

The image was posted shortly after Mr Trump announced plans to reopen and expand the notorious Alcatraz prison, which has been closed for over 60 years. Showing Mr Trump as leading the charge against "dangerous prisoners," the post, in Star Wars fashion, read, "Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, and well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You're not the Rebellion, you're the Empire. May the 4th be with you."

Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You're not the Rebellion—you're the Empire.



May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/G883DhDRR5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2025

May, the 4th, commonly known as Star Wars Day, celebrates the beloved space epic and its expansive franchise. The holiday originated from fans who cleverly twisted the franchise's iconic phrase, "May the force be with you," into "May the 4th be with you". This catchy phrase made its way into British political culture, where it was used in a 1979 ad celebrating Margaret Thatcher's victory in the general election, held on May 4 that year.

In the Star Wars universe, Jedi are peacekeepers who wield blue or green lightsabers and follow a strict code of conduct. They are opposed by the Sith, the dark side users, (antagonists) who wield red lightsabers.

The AI image of Trump shows him holding a red lightsaber, a colour typically associated with Sith Lords like Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

Earlier, the White House shared another AI-generated image of Trump dressed as the pope. This image was shared after Pope Francis's funeral and ahead of the Vatican's conclave to elect a new pontiff.