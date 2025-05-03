Donald Trump As Pope? US President Shares His AI Image In Papal Attire

Days after expressing a desire to become a Pope, US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed in papal attire.

The now-viral picture, which was also shared by the White House on X, was posted by Trump on his Truth Social page.

He can be seen sitting on the coronation chair.

While some social media users found the post funny, others were disappointed. A section of users felt that the post was disrespectful and accused Mr Trump of mocking the death of Pope Francis.

A user commented, "So is Mockery of Religion okay when [Donald] Trump does it?"

Another wrote, "Only those who worship the pope are offended. Worshipping the pope is blasphemy. Him [Donald Trump] posting this picture is no different than any other costume."

"Please explain to me how this 'man of faith' isn't making a complete mockery of the pious," commented another.

Calling Donald Trump's action “childish behaviour”, a person stated, “As President of the United States, posting a picture of himself as Pope a few days after the Pope's death is neither funny, nor does it present statesmanship and respectful behaviour. Rather, it shows the boundless arrogance and childish behaviour of a man who believes he is above everything, can get away with anything and is the head of everyone."

Just a week after attending Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican, the 47th US President said that he desired to become the next leader of the Catholic Church.

During a rally marking his first 100 days in office, Mr Trump told reporters, "I'd like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice."

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham stated on X, "I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope."

He also asked the papal conclave to keep an open mind when choosing the next pope.

Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday, April 21, at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

The new pope will be elected at a conclave that is scheduled to start next week, and will take immediate charge of the Vatican.