The Infamous Jail Where Sharks Guarded World's Most Dangerous Criminals

US President Donald Trump has ordered the reopening and expansion of a notorious prison, which was shut down in 1963. It is currently a tourist site.

Once one of the US' toughest prisons, the Alcatraz facility will now house the country's most ruthless and violent offenders. On Truth Social, the US President wrote, "Today I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ."

All About Alcatraz Prison

Alcatraz Prison, once a maximum security federal prison, is located off the coast of San Francisco, California. Once a fort, it was turned into a US Army military prison in 1912. It was then used as a facility for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1934 after the buildings were modernised and security increased.

The three-storey cellhouse was believed to be the most secure prison in the US. Its isolation, the frigid waters, strong ocean currents, and the presence of sharks made it impossible for anyone to escape it.

The main prison building had three floors and included four cell blocks, the warden's office, a visiting room, a library, and a barber shop. The most dangerous prisoners were sent to D-Block, and six cells at the end were called The Hole.

The prison corridors were named after famous US streets such as Broadway and Michigan Avenue. When the buildings were modernised in 1934, they reused the construction materials such as iron staircases, cell house doors near the barber shop, and granite blocks - originally used to hold guns - to build the wharf's walls.

They also used old prison bars to strengthen the walls before being replaced after the salt air and water caused erosion.

The Alcatraz prison was the last resort for criminals considered the most dangerous. Among the famous ones housed here were Alphonse "AI" Capone, also known as Scarface; George "Machine Gun" Kelly, who was involved in bootlegging and kidnapping during the Prohibition era; and Robert Franklin Stroud, also known as the "Birdman of Alcatraz," who was convicted of manslaughter in 1909. He later murdered a prison guard.

Other criminals included Alvin "Creepy" Karpis, Arthur "Doc" Barker, Henri Young, and Bumpy Johnson.

The Alcatraz prison was closed in 1963 due to its high maintenance costs and deteriorating conditions. In 1972, the US government handed over the island to the National Park Service (NPS), which then became a part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The prison buildings were preserved and turned into a museum. Visitors could tour the prison cells and see the famous escape routes. They were also entertained with audio guides and information displays.