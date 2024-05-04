What Is 'Star Wars' Day? Why Is It Celebrated On May 4? Here's Everything To Know

Every year on May 4, die-hard "Star Wars" enthusiasts observe Star Wars Day.

Every year on May 4, die-hard 'Star Wars' fans celebrate Star Wars Day. For those unaware, 'May the Fourth be with you' was picked as the date as a pun on the popular slogan from the movie "May the Force be with you". This day is dedicated to the celebration of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas in 1977. On this day, fans wish each other by saying "May the Fourth be with you," instead of "May the Force be with you," like in the movies.

Notably, George Lucas' films have never officially recognised the day as a holiday, however, devoted fans and supporters of the successful franchise celebrate the day every year without fail. Fans in the US, Canada, UK, and several other nations gather on May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day. So, as we celebrate Star Wars Day today, here's everything to know about the day.

Why is May 4 'Star Wars' Day?

The inspiration behind choosing May 4 as the Star Wars Day is the popular line from the series, "May the force be with you". The line is often used by Jedi masters in the movie as a sentiment of goodwill. Fans realised the phrase sounds a lot like "May the 4th be with you". Therefore, the date on which "Star Wars" Day is celebrated every year is based solely off of a pun.

When did 'Star Wars' Day start?

As per USA Today, one of the first instances of the phrase "May the Fourth be with you" was on May 4, 1979, when a London newspaper writer wished Margaret Thatcher, then new prime minister of Britain, luck on her first day in office. "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie", the writer wished in a full-page advertisement. "Congratulations!" it further read.

Officially, the day was celebrated in 2019 when California lawmakers voted to declare May 4 as Star Wars Day in honour of the opening of Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge.

Interesting facts about 'Star Wars' Day

While May 4 is associated with the Jedi phrase - May the force be with you, May 5 has come to be known as "Revenge of the Fifth" which is a play on Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. May 5 celebrates that Dark Side or the Sith lords in the Star Wars Universe.

May is also a significant month for the popular franchise: the original Star Wars premiered on May 25, 1977, and its creator, George Lucas, was born on May 14.