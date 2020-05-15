International Family Day: Guess These 9 Cricketers From Their Childhood Pics

International Family Day: Guess who these cricketers are from their childhood pics.

May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families every year. The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 to highlight the importance of families. This year, International Day of Families or International Family Day is being observed amid a challenging health crisis. According to the United Nations, the "2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families." The theme for this year's Family Day is "Families in Development".

As people took to social media this morning to celebrate International Family Day, the ICC thought up of a fun guessing game centred around the day. They shared nine photographs of cricketers from their childhood and asked Twitter users to guess who they are.

"On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game!" the International Cricket Council wrote on Twitter. "Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos?"

How many of them can you guess? Take a look:

On the occasion of #InternationalFamilyDay, we bring you a fun game!



Can you guess these nine cricketers from their childhood photos? ???????? pic.twitter.com/gdIybhfhZW — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

ICC wasn't the only one to observe International Family Day 2020. Many other social media users shared posts about their families using the hashtag #InternationalFamilyDay.

Hyderabad City Police took to the microblogging platform to urge people to stay indoors and spend time with their families on International Family Day. "Be with family, be safe," they wrote.

The official Twitter account of Kerala Tourism also shared a family portrait of birds on the occasion. The photo shows a flock of lesser crested tern at Kerala's Pozhikkara Beach.

How are you observing International Day of Families? Let us know using the comments section.