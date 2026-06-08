Indian YouTuber Shares How Japanese Police Found Lost Wallet In Minutes

An Indian YouTuber got a firsthand look at Japan's reputation for honesty after misplacing his wallet during a trip and having it returned to him within minutes. The YouTuber, who goes by the name Mumbiker Nikhil, praised local police as he shared details of the incident on his official channel.

According to the video, the creator realised his wallet was gone shortly after leaving a location in Japan. He panicked as the wallet contained important cards. He then reported it to the local police, and within minutes, officers informed him that someone had turned it in, with all cash, cards, and documents intact.

The quick recovery left the YouTuber impressed by the efficiency and integrity of the system. He shared the experience to highlight how safe and trustworthy public spaces in Japan can feel for tourists.

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Watch the video here:

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The incident has resonated with many viewers, with some praising the Japanese system and others some sharing their own experiences. "Japan is one of the most sought-after countries. I visited Japan back in 2024, and the same thing happened to me. I got my wallet back within 30 minutes. It was flabbergasting, tbh. The people there are really well sorted," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Bother, yours was a wallet and you got it in 15 minutes. When I visited the country in 2029, my travel bag was exchanged in Seoul. But I got it back within 15 minutes," another user wrote.

"So it's about people's mindset (civic sense) that makes a city best to live in.... Har baar government ko blame nahi karna hota.... Our people will always play the blame-game and victim card but never take the responsibility towards it," a third user noted.