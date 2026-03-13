Indian Woman Loses House Keys While Cycling In Amsterdam, Stranger's Kind Act Helps Her Find Them

Losing something important can quickly turn an ordinary day into a stressful one. For an Indian woman living in Amsterdam, a routine trip back home from class became worrying after she realised she had lost her house keys. However, a small but thoughtful act by a stranger soon turned the situation into a heartwarming experience.

A woman named Apoorva shared this incident on Instagram. In the video, she recounted how, thanks to a small act of assistance and kindness from a stranger, she was able to recover her lost keys.

In the text accompanying the video, Apoorva explained that this incident occurred while she was returning home from class. She mentioned that, on her way back from class the previous day, her entire bunch of keys had fallen out somewhere, she couldn't figure out whether they had slipped out of her jacket pocket while she was cycling or if she had left them behind at the train station's bike parking area while unlocking her bicycle.

She realised her keys were missing only when she arrived at her apartment and attempted to open the building's main door. Upon grasping the situation, she decided to retrace her steps along the same route in an effort to find them.

She explained that she cycled back toward the station, a distance of about three kilometers, so she could thoroughly scan the entire route and locate the keys.

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On her return journey, she tried to follow the exact path she had taken earlier. She also noted that, while cyclists are typically required to ride on the right side of the road, she chose to cycle on the left side in the hope that she might spot the keys on that specific side.

She further mentioned that, due to her cycling in the wrong direction, some fellow cyclists even scolded her.

According to Apoorva, she spent nearly half an hour searching for the keys along the entire route and within the train station's bike parking area, but her efforts proved futile. With her hopes fading, she began cycling back toward her home.

She stated that this situation was particularly stressful for her because her housing agency had previously informed her that no spare keys were available for her apartment. She explained that she was under immense stress at the time; when she and her partner had first moved in, the agency had explicitly warned them that if the two existing keys were lost, there would be no spares available. Consequently, as she cycled back home, she was consumed by the worry of how two people living in the apartment would manage to get by with access to only a single key. However, about 200 meters from the train station parking lot, she finally spotted her keys. A stranger had tied the lost keys to a nearby pole in such a way that the person looking for them could easily see them.

Expressing her gratitude to the unknown individual, she said, "To that human who did this-Thank You! My mental peace for two months was saved." She also added that, from now on, she would always keep her keys inside her bag.