''Selfless Gift Of Life'': Man Puts Sticker On Car to Thank Daughter's Kidney Donor

A father's wholesome gesture for her daughter's kidney donor

The world could definitely use a little more kindness. It's so easy to get caught up in one's worries to notice that someone else could use a little help. Thankfully, there are good Samaritans around us, who with their selfless deeds, make the world a little better. Every now and then, inspiring videos of people helping strangers in need remind us of the bright spots in humanity. One such picture is gaining traction on social media, showing a father's wholesome gesture for her daughter's kidney donor.

The picture shared by Twitter user @DudespostingWs, shows the back of a car with a sticker that reads, ''Daughter got kidney'', with the word ''needs'' struck off. It is assumed that the person had put the sticker on when he was looking for a kidney donor for his daughter. However, when someone donated the kidney, he expressed his gratitude and updated the sticker. He wrote, "Daughter got a kidney. Thank you, Willie! For your selfless gift of life."

See the image here:

Shared on Twitter on November 15, the post has received more than 12,000 retweets, 143 quote tweets and over 2.47 lakh likes so far. The comment section was full of gratitude for Mr Willie, with many saying that such acts restore their faith in humanity. Many said that there is no greater act of compassion than donating one of your organs to someone.

One user commented, ''See this right here. This is Pure Love.'' Another user wrote, '' First time I've ever seen a tailgate covered with words and it hasn't been racist and/or some kinda unhinged religious rant.'' A third said, '' Yo why am I crying ?'' A fourth wrote, "It's highly appreciable, man. It's very hard to make a decision like that for someone you don't know."

Talking of random acts of kindness, a man, last month, recounted on LinkedIn how he was taken aback when he received money from a stranger one day. In a post, a user named Kamal Singh said that he received Rs 201 from a random individual on PhonePe. When he opened the conversation, he found that he had transferred money to the man approximately 1.5 years ago as a little help after reading his fundraising appeal on some social media sites.



