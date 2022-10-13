Stranger Repays A Man After 1.5 Years Of Getting Money In Donations

Picture shows the screenshot of the conversation between Mr Singh and the man.

You must have witnessed a lot of contents on the internet that leaves you speechless. There is still humanity left in this cruel world and that gives a hope to others. One of the greatest values is the ability to assist others in their time of need. When you help someone financially, you don't expect them to repay you, especially if the sum is very little. One such incident is a similar example that has surfaced on the internet.

A man recounted on LinkedIn how he was taken aback when he received money from a stranger one day. A post has been shared by a user named Kamal Singh on LinkedIn two days ago where he has shared the story behind his money getting back.

While sharing the post, Mr Singh said that he received Rs 201 from a random individual on PhonePe. When he opened the conversation, he found that he had transferred money to the man approximately 1.5 years ago as a little help after reading his fundraising appeal on some social media site.

In the post, he also included a screenshot of Phone Pay texts he exchanged with the man. The texts read, "How's your mother," he asked him. The man replied, "She is good and my business is also going nice." He said he was returning all the money he had taken from people in time of need. "In the world of money minded people I'm surprised by his honesty."

Since being shared, the post has amassed more than 1 lakh likes, hundreds of shares and numerous users have swamped the post's comment area with heartwarming remarks.

"Kamal Singh it was a touching and inspirational story," one user commented.

"I also help someone in 2020 , he request because of some medical emergency 9000 rs, he is my friend but now 2 years he not return a single paisa, sometimes loyalty not work," commented another user.