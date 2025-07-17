<i>Stranger Things</i> 5 Teaser: Can Eleven And Company Avenge Eddie's Death By Killing Vecna?

The unsung heroes of Hawkins have assembled for one last time. If you haven't guessed it already, we are talking about Stranger Things Season 5. On Wednesday, July 16, OTT giant Netflix thrilled fans by dropping the much-awaited teaser of the upcoming and final season.

If the teaser gives anything away, it is that the stakes are higher this time, but the gang is not giving up without a fight. The video shows Hawkins' folks still reeling over the death of Eddie Munson, who died in Season 4. The townspeople still blame him for the series of murders, as is evident from the words “Burn in hell” written on his gravestone.

At one point, Jonathan Byers says, “After what we have been through, this thing – it ties us together forever.” Stranger Things fans must know that the “thing” in discussion is none other than the monstrous Vecna. With the gate to the Upside Down world now open, it is ready to unleash mass destruction, claiming as many lives as it can.

Eleven and her company will stop at no cost to defeat Vecna and win this impossible battle, especially to avenge the death of Eddie Munson. But complicating her mission is the military quarantine imposed by the government. A hunt for Eleven is also ongoing, forcing her back into hiding, but she continues to execute her plans nevertheless.

The teaser is replete with heart-stopping moments as well as an emotional rollercoaster ride. Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and more return to play pivotal roles in the final war.

Stranger Things Season 5 will roll out in three parts: Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4) hits on November 26 this year, Volume 2 (Episodes 5–7) lands on Christmas and the finale (Episode 8) drops on New Year's Eve.