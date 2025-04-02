<i>Adolescence</i> Beats <i>Stranger Things 3</i> In Viewership, Becomes One Of Netflix's Biggest Hits

Netflix's Adolescence is wowing fans – and how. In just three weeks since its release, the show has secured a spot in Netflix's Top 10 most popular series of all time.

Adolescence has amassed 96.7 million views to date, with 30.4 million views (alone) in this week, as per a report by Netflix. Not only this, the series made it to the Top 10 in all 93 countries.

Adolescence has secured the 9th spot on Netflix's Top 10 shows of all time list.

Topping the chart is Wednesday (Season 1), followed by Stranger Things (Season 4), DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton (Season 1), The Queen's Gambit, Bridgerton (Season 3), The Night Agent (Season 1), and Fool Me Once.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things (Season 3) rounds out the list at the 10th spot.

Coming back to Adolescence, the crime drama has been created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. The show narrates the story of 13-year-old boy Jamie Miller (played by Owen Cooper). He gets arrested for the murder of a girl at his school. Released on March 13, 2025, the limited series has a total of 4 episodes.

In addition to Owen Cooper, the series features Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, and Faye Marsay in key roles.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his support for a Netflix initiative to make Adolescence available for free in secondary schools across the UK.

The series will be accessible on the Into Film+ streaming service, with the charity Tender providing educational guides and resources to help schools explore its themes.

Speaking about Adolescence, Keir Starmer shared his personal experience.

“As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard,” he said, as quoted by Variety.